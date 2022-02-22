53m ago

July unrest: Security cluster was briefed, there were intelligence reports - Ayanda Dlodlo

Tebogo Monama
  • Ayanda Dlodlo says the security cluster was briefed on imminent violence ahead of the July unrest.  
  • Dlodlo said there were warnings about the possibility of violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as far back as 2019. 
  • She says state security does not have a law enforcement component, so police are responsible once a threat is received. 

Since the start of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings on the July 2021 unrest started, police management has denied receiving intelligence before the violence broke out.  

But, on Tuesday, former minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo, told the hearing the agency had warned authorities as far back as May 2019, saying that unemployment and inequality were threatening the country's stability. 

She said reports on the threats were always shared with the security cluster at the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints). 

The police, South African National Defence Force and metro police are some of the bodies that sit on Natjoints.

She said Natjoints, Crime Intelligence and other intelligence services should have taken the information to their various law enforcement agencies. 

READ | Police didn't get intelligence on looting, violence - Gauteng deputy police head

The SAHRC July unrest hearings are investigating the civil upheaval in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which left at least 340 people dead last year. 

"The Natjoints was there. It's constantly there and information is fed to the system constantly. The recommendation given by SSA, their implementation will depend on the SAPS. That is entirely on them," said Dlodlo.

Dlodlo said between May 2019 and February 2020, the SSA produced 14 alerts relating to plans to destabilise parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

"That information was supposed to be used for law enforcement. The SSA does not have the law enforcement component."  

She said, in January 2021, they produced a red alert on information that there was a planned shutdown of KwaZulu-Natal, to demand the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"That red alert would have been given to the president and Natjoints. SSA recommended that SAPS have a visible presence on highways to stop the shutdown."


Dlodlo said the agency produced reports from March and July to warn about possible violence related to the Constitutional Court judgment that former president Jacob Zuma be imprisoned.  

"I really want to assure South Africans that, at the SSA, we have hardworking men and women. I wouldn't want South Africans to come out of all of this thinking they are not safe, that we will not be able to quell threats to the lives and livelihoods of South Africans. There was work done. Could we have done better? The answer is always yes. We did the best we could at that time." 

READ | We're absolutely not friends but have a good working relationship - Cele on Sitole

Dlodlo said it was unfair for government officials to come to the commission and claim they had not received intelligence reports. 

This week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said he never received any intelligence briefings ahead of the violence.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala also said he never received any warning.

"I think it is grossly unfair for any minister … to go public and malign the men and women at state security, who work so hard. We were not sitting on our laurels. We all need to learn to be honest as we discharge our mandates. This is about honesty. I can't hold people accountable for their dishonesty. The one thing I can assure you of is that I will not lie.

"If Cele was expecting a briefing from me, he is dreaming in colour. I have no business giving him reports. He has to get it from his operational people and not me. I don't want to be included in theatrics on whether ministers received intelligence reports."

