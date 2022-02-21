July unrest: We're absolutely not friends but have a good working relationship - Cele on Sitole

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he has a good working relationship with national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Cele told the SAHRC Sitole was not on the ground during the July unrest last year.

He says Sitole never gave him intelligence reports ahead of the unrest.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has stated while he does not always see eye-to-eye with national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, they have a good working relationship.

After spending the day explaining how Sitole had shut him out of Crime Intelligence briefings and that he was not on the ground during the July 2021 unrest, Cele said the two of them got along professionally.

Asked by the SA Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) Buang Jones if there had been a breakdown of a relationship between him and Sitole, Cele said: "Absolutely not. Even now, if you check my phone, I pick up the phone when he calls, and he picks up the phone when he calls.

"We have a working relationship. We are absolutely not friends. The environment we are in … there are times we don't see eye-to-eye. He then goes home, and I go. We don't take coffee or whiskey together."

Earlier on Monday, Cele told the SAHRC hearings on the July unrest though Sitole had requested it he refused to work at the police's KwaZulu-Natal headquarters to be closer to the violence.

He said Sitole was not on the ground meeting with communities during the unrest.

Cele added he was shut out of intelligence briefings after Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs was suspended.

Jacobs and five other divisional heads were suspended following a preliminary report by Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe into alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement irregularities regarding the Secret Service account.

READ | July unrest: Information on 12 instigators came from a member of the public - Cele

Cele told the hearing Sitole had not forewarned him Jacobs would be suspended.

"I heard one morning from the national commissioner of police that he received a report from [the] IGI and had evidence of malfeasance related to PPE."

He said he raised concerns why the report did not come to him as minister.

Cele added he then wrote to Sitole, asking to see the IGI report before taking any action against Jacobs.

Sitole suspended Jacobs without informing Cele.

The case went to court, and it was ruled in Sitole's favour.



Cele said he was also not informed that someone was acting in Jacobs' position.

"I was told I was not informed because the person was not wholly acting, and that is why it was signed by the deputy commissioner of police."

He then asked that it be investigated.

Cele was informed General Yolisa Mokgabudi would investigate it, but he later found out she was not informed.

He said he only received an intelligence report warning about the unrest in December after his first appearance at the SAHRC hearings and five months after the unrest.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.