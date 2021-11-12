1h ago

add bookmark

July unrest will happen again if those responsible not brought to book - Shamila Batohi

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People flee from police as they carry goods while looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg.
People flee from police as they carry goods while looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg.
Phill Magakoe / AFP
  • The NPA is working closely with the police on the July unrest.
  • The ID is following up weekly with Interpol on red notices for the Guptas.
  • The investigation into Steinhoff is at an advanced stage.

The unrest in July was one of the biggest attacks on the country's democracy, and it will happen again if those responsible are not brought to book, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said.

Batohi and her team from the National Prosecuting Authority briefed the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Friday on their annual report.

They also shed light on some high-profile cases, including Steinhoff, the Guptas, and the State Security Agency.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe asked Batohi whether a "colleague in the security cluster" who said they know who instigated the unrest in July, and even said how many people were involved, put pressure on the NPA.

READ #UnrestSA: We have a list of 12 instigators, Cele says

He presumably referred to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who said that there were 12 instigators known to the police. No word has since been said about whether these 12 instigators have been arrested or who they are.

Batohi didn't answer the question directly.

She said they are working closely with the police to prosecute the people involved in the unrest, albeit that the NPA is not investigating it.

Head of the Investigative Directorate Hermione Cronje said they had authorised an investigation into the State Security Agency about a year ago. She said there are "huge challenges" in progressing this investigation.

She said the president's advisor on state security has been helping. "We are now in a position to make real progress in that investigation," Cronje said.

READ NPA backpedals on Interpol red notices for the Guptas

Cronje also said it was a mistake to issue a statement that Interpol had issued red notices for the Guptas earlier this year.

She said they have applied for eight red notices, four of which was issued.

However, the Guptas applied to review their red notices, and this process is still under way. They have to wait for the red notices to be issued before they can begin the extradition process of the Guptas.

"We follow up weekly with Interpol," Cronje said.

She added that their extradition request is ready to be filed.

READ Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste says 'unfair' probe led to 'shocking' R122m fine

Asked about the Steinhoff investigation, deputy national director of public prosecutions Rodney de Kock said the matter is receiving a lot of attention.

A team of prosecutors is working on it, led by the director of public prosecutions of Pretoria.

They are also working with financial experts, and the investigation is at an "advanced state". They are working on requests for Mutual Legal Assistance with other countries, and one has already been dispatched.

"So as far as Steinhoff is concerned, that come the new year, we will see some traction," he said.

He added that he is not pre-empting that there will be a decision to prosecute.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffparliamentnpahermione cronjeshamila batohiunrest
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
17% - 46 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
57% - 153 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
19% - 51 votes
It's too close to call...
6% - 17 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.34
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,866.57
+0.3%
Silver
25.34
+0.4%
Palladium
2,118.02
+2.5%
Platinum
1,088.42
+0.0%
Brent Crude
82.87
+0.3%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo