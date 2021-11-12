July unrest will happen again if those responsible not brought to book - Shamila Batohi

The NPA is working closely with the police on the July unrest.

The ID is following up weekly with Interpol on red notices for the Guptas.

The investigation into Steinhoff is at an advanced stage.

The unrest in July was one of the biggest attacks on the country's democracy, and it will happen again if those responsible are not brought to book, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said.



Batohi and her team from the National Prosecuting Authority briefed the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Friday on their annual report.



They also shed light on some high-profile cases, including Steinhoff, the Guptas, and the State Security Agency.



Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe asked Batohi whether a "colleague in the security cluster" who said they know who instigated the unrest in July, and even said how many people were involved, put pressure on the NPA.



He presumably referred to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who said that there were 12 instigators known to the police. No word has since been said about whether these 12 instigators have been arrested or who they are.



Batohi didn't answer the question directly.

She said they are working closely with the police to prosecute the people involved in the unrest, albeit that the NPA is not investigating it.



Head of the Investigative Directorate Hermione Cronje said they had authorised an investigation into the State Security Agency about a year ago. She said there are "huge challenges" in progressing this investigation.



She said the president's advisor on state security has been helping. "We are now in a position to make real progress in that investigation," Cronje said.



Cronje also said it was a mistake to issue a statement that Interpol had issued red notices for the Guptas earlier this year.



She said they have applied for eight red notices, four of which was issued.

However, the Guptas applied to review their red notices, and this process is still under way. They have to wait for the red notices to be issued before they can begin the extradition process of the Guptas.



"We follow up weekly with Interpol," Cronje said.



She added that their extradition request is ready to be filed.



Asked about the Steinhoff investigation, deputy national director of public prosecutions Rodney de Kock said the matter is receiving a lot of attention.



A team of prosecutors is working on it, led by the director of public prosecutions of Pretoria.



They are also working with financial experts, and the investigation is at an "advanced state". They are working on requests for Mutual Legal Assistance with other countries, and one has already been dispatched.



"So as far as Steinhoff is concerned, that come the new year, we will see some traction," he said.



He added that he is not pre-empting that there will be a decision to prosecute.

