July unrest: 'Woolies looter' lost job in UK after footage was seen, court hears

A Durban man, caught in video footage looting a Woolworths outlet in July 2021, has lost a job in the UK which he got after the incident .

Mbuso Moloi appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Friday, as sentencing procedures began.

Moloi pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of traffic regulations in March and the State is calling for direct imprisonment.

The Durban Regional Court has heard that the so-called "Woolworths looter" lost a job in the United Kingdom after he was caught on viral video footage looting a Woolies outlet during the July 2021 civil unrest.



Mbuso Moloi, 32, pleaded guilty to theft and contravention of the traffic regulations in March.

This after he was seen leaving a Woolworths outlet in Glenwood, Durban central, carrying a basket full of items that he did not pay for and then putting his loot in a luxurious Mercedes, for which the number plate did not correspond with the licence disc.

On Friday, Moloi appeared before Magistrate Melanie de Jager for arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

His lawyer, advocate Willie Lombard, argued that his client had already been punished enough, and called on the State to impose a R15 000 fine and a suspended sentence.

Lombard argued that the accused had since lost the vehicle that was involved in the offence after it was first seized by the state and then later forfeited to a bank.

He said the case had put Moloi under severe pressure and that the father of one had to attend therapy as a result.

"He was arrested as far back as 27 July 2021 and has not committed any other crime since then. He is a morally upright citizen," he added.

The court also heard testimony from a social worker attached to the Department of Correctional Services who advised that direct imprisonment, which was being sought by the State, would be "too harsh".

The social worker had been tasked to compile a pre-sentencing report ahead of Friday’s court proceedings.

She said:

His picture has been spread throughout social media. Wherever, he goes people recognise him as that guy [who was involved in the looting]. This has had an effect on his mental state.

"I have had sight of his employment contract to a company based in the United Kingdom. He had already started working remotely and there were plans for him to migrate to that country, but that opportunity was lost after his pictures were spread on the internet," the social worker added.

She said the incident had put great strain on the Moloi family, adding that in an interview with his mother, she had said that at least 40 police vehicles arrived outside their home to arrest her son.

"Moloi’s mother acknowledged her son’s offence, but felt that his subsequent treatment was unwarranted," she said.

Lombard, on behalf of Moloi, asked the social worker for her recommended sentence, and she advised that correctional supervision or house arrest was appropriate.

Lombard asked: "Why not a fine?"

She responded: "The accused’s personal financial circumstances are not favourable."

“Did you consider the fact that his parents may be able to assist him with settling the fine?” Lombard asked.

"Yes, but I don’t think his parents should be punished for his offence," she responded.

Previously, the court heard that Moloi had clashed with another social worker, which prevented the first pre-sentencing assessment from being completed.

The witness said the accused had since expressed remorse and made attempts to apologise, but that the social worker in question was not prepared to hear him out.

State prosecutor Vishalan Moodley, however, insisted that Moloi’s offence was serious and that he deserved direct imprisonment.

He said that Moloi was not remorseful, and only regretted that he had been caught.

"The court cannot turn a blind eye to the period during which offence took place. Businesses in general suffered many losses because of the likes of the accused."

Moodley added that Moloi’s actions had painted South Africa in a negative light.

"The viral images of him looting a shop affects the global appeal of South Africa and this has a negative effect on our fiscus."

But Lombard dismissed Moodley’s submissions, stating that the accused had previously told the court that he had acted spontaneously and had not participated in a premeditated robbery.

Lombard added that Moloi had never participated in any of the riots and destruction of infrastructure.

Judgment was reserved until 14:00 on Friday.



