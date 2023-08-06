Junk in the trunk: Woman arrested at Cape Town Airport trying to smuggle heroin worth R1.6m to Europe

A 63-year-old woman was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle 3.5kg of heroin through South Africa to Europe.

The woman was arrested by the Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, the Border Policing Unit and Gauteng Crime Intelligence before boarding an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the drugs were worth R1.6 million.

"Information was received on (Friday) that a suspected drug courier entered South Africa and will be taking drugs out on her departure," she said.

The drugs were discovered in the women's luggage before she checked in, Hani added.

"The courier was intercepted, and heroin was seized."

The woman is expected to appear in the the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday on a drug dealing charge.



