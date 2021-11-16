'Just a few Indians are not racist' - witness tells SAHRC hearing on the July unrest

A witness testifying before the SAHRC hearings about the Phoenix massacre during the July unrest, said most Indians were racist.

The witness said that social cohesion programmes would only work once Indian people acknowledged their racism.

He also testified that he was attacked, assaulted and insulted on 12 July.

The second witness to testify at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) probe into the July unrest has labelled most Indians as racist.



"I still feel that many are racist, it is just a few that are not racist, just a few that you are talking about [that are not]," Chris Biyela said during his testimony on Tuesday.

Biyela was giving evidence on his experiences during the riots, at the Gateway Hotel where the SAHRC is hearing testimony on the unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The hearing is led by SAHRC commissioners André Gaum, Chris Nissen and Philile Ntuli.

Biyela told the hearing that on 12 July he was allegedly slapped, insulted and removed from his car by a group of Indian men.

He said he was on his way home in Bhambhayi, a township that surrounds the Phoenix area where 33 black people were killed within a space of a week.

When asked if he felt it was possible that reconciliation programmes could work for black and Indian communities in Phoenix, Biyela said it would only work if Indians acknowledged their racism.

"We are still grieving and feeling the pain of what we went through. The community of Phoenix has not yet shown their remorse for what they have done, slaughtering black people," he said.

"What we see is the arrogance and pride, and [Indian people] spitting in the face of the bereaved families and spitting in the face of our human rights. They call themselves heroes for slaughtering black people."

He said Indian people had to acknowledge "they did something wrong".

"Until stakeholders confront racism by Indians and root it out, then those programmes will work."

Stopped, insulted and assaulted

Biyela described how he was assaulted and insulted on 12 July while he was on his way home.

"We received reports that during the unrest what was happening in Phoenix was not the same as what was happening in other areas. In other areas we would see on TV people looting, but what was happening in Phoenix, the Indian community was blocking and assaulting and killing people."



Biyela said he was on his way home from the Phoenix clinic when he came across a group of Indian people.

"There were two cars that were on fire [in that vicinity]. On my way toward that road, I had to take a turn before I reached a point where the cars were burning. While travelling I was stopped by a group of Indians.



"I was searched harshly and slapped three times in the face. They took my car keys, started smashing the car, they were manhandling me out of the car and saying racist things, insulting me and telling me that what black people did in 1949, it is their turn to do it to black people and many other frustrating insults."

He said he was lucky to escape the group.

"I think one of them told the rest, 'I know this guy, we should let him go'. Then that is how I escaped, that was the last route before I crossed into Bhambhayi."

Biyela said they then began receiving reports on social media of incidents. He said they then realised that two neighbours were missing after going out to get fuel.

"We started to go out to look for them. We were making calls, doing research looking for our neighbours."

They were eventually found in different hospitals with extensive injuries.

The hearing continues.