‘Just because you have a gun, you are not a God': Armed man violently assaults teen at Limpopo shop

Iavan Pijoos
A man who was caught on camera assaulting a teen.
  • A 50-year-old man allegedly violently assaulted the 16-year-old boy and pointed a firearm at him following an argument at a food outlet in Limpopo. 
  • In a video of the incident which went viral on social media on Thursday, the man can be seen dragging the teen to the ground while carrying a firearm in his right hand.
  • The man was arrested around 10:00 on Thursday following an investigation by the local police.

A 50-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and pointed a firearm at a 16-year-old boy outside a food outlet in Groblersdal in Limpopo on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said an argument broke out at a fish and chips outlet in town around 18:30 over the usage of "seasoning".  

The 50-year-old allegedly demanded to use the seasoning first, and then an argument ensued, Mojapelo said.

"The suspect then became furious and started assaulting the teenager while pointing him with a firearm (sic).

"The other shoppers watched helplessly as the suspect assaulted the boy until he eventually left him lying on the ground," he said.

In a video of the incident which went viral on social media on Thursday, the man can be seen dragging the teenager to the ground while carrying a firearm in his hand.

He then kicks and stamps on the boy who lies helplessly on the ground.

The video ends with locals screaming at the man while he walks towards his car.

A man is heard shouting:

Just because you have a gun… you are not a God. We are going to expose you for who you are. Go, just go home," a man can be heard shouting.

Mojapelo said the teenager was taken to hospital but has been discharged.

Cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the pointing of a firearm were opened.

The man was arrested at about 10:00 on Thursday, Mojapelo said.

He is expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"We will not tolerate incidents of gender-based violence and attacks on our children and we will ensure that justice prevails for the victim.

"In the meantime, we urge community members to remain calm and allow us space to deal with the matter," provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
