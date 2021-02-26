'Just bring him back, please', begs Durban man after kidnapping of 17-year-old son

Police are still searching for a kidnapped boy, who was taken on Monday.

The boy was allegedly kidnapped over a stolen cellphone.

The child's father has made a desperate plea for his return.

"Just bring him back, please. If you've killed him, just tell me where the body is."



This is the plea of Prince Ngcobo, whose 17-year-old son, Mmeli, was allegedly kidnapped in Durban on Monday.

Police are still searching for the boy, although an arrest has already been made.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that the victim had taken a cellphone belonging to his classmate at a school in the Newlands East area on Wednesday.

The classmate did not report the incident to the school principal but instead informed his parents, Mbele said.

It's understood the parents went to the school, approached the pupil without the permission of the principal and requested that he return the phone by Monday.

READ | More than 400 rape, assault and kidnapping arrests by KwaZulu-Natal cops in two months

"On the same Monday, at approximately 14:30, after school had finished, the classmate and two adult males in a gold or silver Mercedes-Benz approached [the victim] and slapped him a few times and forced him into the vehicle. The vehicle drove off in the direction of Castle Hill Drive," Mbele said.

Ngcobo said he last saw his son on Sunday, before Mmeli returned to school on Monday.

The distraught father said he lies awake at night, worrying about his son.

"I can't even sleep. I've never been through anything like this. It's very difficult. It's very hard," he said.

Ngcobo described his son as a playful child. He said whatever he may have done, there was no need to kidnap him.

"He's been accused of stealing a phone. I can't say [whether he did it], he's a child. But they should have come to me. I would have paid for the phone," he said.

"He's not missing. He's been taken. Someone must bring him back."

Anyone with information on Mmeli's whereabouts has been urged to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Denver Ramdhunee on 079 696 3706 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.