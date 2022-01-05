JUST IN | 11-year-old girl abducted outside Joburg school in November found alive

1h ago

An 11-year-old girl who was abducted outside her school in Mayfair, Johannesburg, in November has been found.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told News24 on Wednesday morning that the little girl had been found.

However, he did not say when and where exactly the child had been found. He said police were processing information and that they would release a comprehensive statement once they were done.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the department was delighted to hear of the girl’s safe return. 

“We are delighted to receive this good news of the safe return of this girl learner. We will avail our Psycho-Social Unit to provide additional counselling to her given the trauma she has faced during this unfortunate incident,” he said.

Lesufi said information at their disposal was that the girl's mother received a call from the police on Wednesday morning informing her to come fetch her child at the police station. 

In November, the story made national headlines after the girl was abducted at gunpoint at EP Baumann Primary School while she was waiting to have her hands sanitised outside the school gates. 

At the time, News24 reported that the perpetrators were reportedly driving a silver-white Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS 62 CS GP.

This is a developing story.

