JUST IN | 12 dead in crash between fuel tanker and taxi in KZN

Riaan Grobler
At least 12 people have died in a horror crash in KZN on Tuesday.
KZN EMS

At least 12 people have died in a crash between a fuel tanker and minibus taxi on the R33/R614, near Wartburg in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Tuesday morning. 

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said paramedics were treating two people on the scene for critical injuries. 

He said the cause of the collision was unknown.

The spillage of petrol and diesel led to a total road closure, McKenzie said.

The scene is still active and the road is still closed. 



More to follow.

