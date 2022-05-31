1h ago

add bookmark

18 calls between Abramjee and Justice Kollapen, JSC and Hawks must investigate - Mkhwebane

accreditation
Karyn Maughan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Gallo Images
  • Earlier this month, the ConCourt dismissed Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for a rescission of its ruling that all but one of the parliamentary rules governing a long-awaited inquiry into her fitness to hold office were lawful.
  • Mkhwebane argued that the inquiry should not proceed until investigations into consultant Ismail Abramjee’s text to Parliament’s advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC are finalised.
  • She has now revealed that a preliminary Public Protector investigation showed that there were 18 calls between "the number from which the controversial SMS to Adv. Breitenbach was made and the one registered under the name Narandran Kollapen".  

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says a preliminary investigation into Ismail Abramjee’s text message claiming to have it "on good authority" that the Constitutional Court would dismiss her rescission case, revealed 18 calls between him and Justice Jody Kollapen.

"These calls were exchanged between 4 January 2022 and 22 April 2022, two days before Adv. [Andrew] Breitenbach SC received the controversial SMS. The shortest call lasted three seconds while the longest took 436 seconds or just over seven minutes," Mkhwebane said.

ALSO READ |  Public Protector's office withdraws subpoenas against Kollapen, Mlambo over Abramjee text

Speaking to News24 after Mkhwebane’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon, Abramjee denied that there was anything untoward about these calls, adding that they were primarily concerned with a celebratory event that he had hosted for Kollapen on 4 March this year. 

He confirmed that Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo had called him on that day to ask for directions to the event.

Mkhwebane said cellphone records revealed contact between Abramjee and a number reasonably suspected to be issued to or used by Mlambo on that day. 

Abramjee added that he and Kollapen had served on the Pretoria Legacy Foundation together "and we talk a lot, but we don’t discuss his work".

That does not seem to have persuaded Mkhwebane, who on Tuesday found that "the preliminary investigation [into the Abramjee text] has proven that the nature of this complaint invariably stretches to the judicial arena".

"Furthermore, the complaint carries all the hallmarks of criminality and nefarious motives by Mr Abramjee and his accomplice(s). Consequently, the complaint may not be executed fully within the mandate of the Public Protector, without bringing it to the attention or notice of the Judicial Service Commission [JSC], the South African Police Service and the DPCI [Hawks]."

She closed the text message investigation, after referring the matter to both the JSC and the Hawks.

Last month, Mkhwebane sought to persuade the Western Cape High Court to halt Parliament proceeding with an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, and to interdict President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her, pending the outcome of her rescission application in the Constitutional Court, in which she again tried to challenge the legality of the inquiry’s rules.

In his text message to Breitenbach, Abramjee claimed that he had it "on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the Public Protector’s rescission application".

He further stated that the Constitutional Court's decision to decline Mkhwebane's rescission application "will be made known sometime this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I'd just share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks".

Mkhwebane revealed on Tuesday that this was not the only text message that Abramjee had sent Breitenbach.

She said he had sent two others, including one sent on 21 August 2021 at 21:48 that related to her challenge to the rules governing the impeachment inquiry against her.

That message read: 

Hello Adv Breitenbach. My name is Ismail Abramjee from Pretoria.Re: Parliamentary appeal on PP rules: I was speaking to a judge colleague about your matter pending appeal and the following discussion ensued. I am not certain if you are aware of the Act. The Law Reform Commission Act requires that the chairperson of the commission be a High Court judge. However, when the judge sits and chairs the commission’s meetings, he does not do so as a judge but merely as a chairperson of the commission.I thought that this snippet of information may just assist you in your case against the public protector. Regards.

Mkhwebane pointed out that Kollapen "is the Chairperson of the SALRC".

"The cumulative weight of this evidence as highlighted in the SMSes sent to Adv Breitenbach by Mr Abramjee, the frequency of telecommunication or close association between Mr Abramjee and the judicial officers, are all sufficient to lay a foundation of a belief upon which to invoke section 14(1) of the Judicial Service Commission Act," she said.   

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanepretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4820 votes
No
53% - 5370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,845.08
-0.6%
Silver
21.83
-0.6%
Palladium
2,014.55
-1.2%
Platinum
964.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,178
-0.2%
All Share
71,852
-0.2%
Resource 10
76,739
-1.7%
Industrial 25
78,029
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,900
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo