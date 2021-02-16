JUST IN | 2 dead, 2 injured in taxi-related shooting in Cape Town

Two men were shot dead and another two people were injured in a shooting related to the taxi industry, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a man, understood to be 31, and another in his fifties, were shot dead in Bellville at about 15:50 on Tuesday.

Two other people were injured.

Shooting: Bellville Cape Town. Motive unknown. pic.twitter.com/VwqgiHXOCZ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 16, 2021

"The incident is taxi-related, and police are still following up on information to locate the victims that were injured," said Rwexana.

The shooting took place at the corner of the bustling Voortrekker Road, at the intersection with Blanckenberg Street.

A stolen firearm, from one of the men who had been shot dead, was taken in as evidence.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are searching for clues at the scene.