28m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | 2 dead, 2 injured in taxi-related shooting in Cape Town

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people have been shot dead.
Two people have been shot dead.
iStock

Two men were shot dead and another two people were injured in a shooting related to the taxi industry, Western Cape police said on Tuesday. 

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a man, understood to be 31, and another in his fifties, were shot dead in Bellville at about 15:50 on Tuesday.

Two other people were injured. 

"The incident is taxi-related, and police are still following up on information to locate the victims that were injured," said Rwexana.

The shooting took place at the corner of the bustling Voortrekker Road, at the intersection with Blanckenberg Street. 

A stolen firearm, from one of the men who had been shot dead, was taken in as evidence.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are searching for clues at the scene.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 889 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1090 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-1.82)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-1.67)
ZAR/EUR
17.79
(-1.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-1.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.20)
Gold
1795.15
(-1.28)
Silver
27.13
(-1.57)
Platinum
1271.00
(-2.56)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2384.54
(+0.09)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo