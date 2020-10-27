25m ago

JUST IN | 2 Gauteng police brigadiers arrested for alleged gun licence fraud

Ntwaagae Seleka
Two senior police officers have been arrested.
  • Two Gauteng police station commanders have been implicated in the fraudulent issuing of firearm licences.
  • The two brigadiers were arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption.
  • It brings to 28 the number of people arrested in connection with these cases.

Two Gauteng police station commanders are the latest to be arrested in connection with alleged gun licence fraud.

The two brigadiers were arrested on Tuesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the two senior officers were arrested by the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit, who were assisted by the National Anti-Corruption Unit.

"The brigadiers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud, defeating the administration of justice and contravention of the Firearms Control Act in multiple case dockets in the areas of Edenvale, Kempton Park and Norwood in the province of Gauteng.

"The arrest of the two brigadiers brings to 28 the total number of people arrested in connection with these cases after 26 people were arrested earlier this year. Of the 28 suspects, 17 are police officers, of which two are retired, and 11 are civilians.

"These investigations started three years ago when it emerged that, during November 2017, security companies were involved in crimes of extortion in the Western Cape province relating to firearm applications in Gauteng," said Naidoo.

The two senior officers are expected in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

More to follow

