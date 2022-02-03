JUST IN | 2 men sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Pofadder hotel owner Leon Brits

The Northern Cape High Court sitting in Upington sentenced two men to life behind bars for murdering Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits.

Enrich Williams, 35, and Amatle Bareki, 25, were found guilty of killing Brits on 7 October 2020.

Brits was found murdered in a swimming pool at one of his properties.

Valuables, including firearms, a cellphone, Krugerrands, polished diamonds and cash, were allegedly stolen from the premises.

In November 2021, the court found that Brits' wife, Suretha, had plotted his murder.

Suretha also pleaded guilty to a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, in terms of a section 105A agreement.

Judge Mpho Mamosebo sentenced her to 25 years in jail for murder and 15 years for the robbery, which would run concurrently.

Jacques van Vuuren, 37, who was tasked to find the hitmen to murder Brits, was sentenced in the Kimberley High Court after entering into a plea agreement in March 2021.

He was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.

