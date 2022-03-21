1h ago

JUST IN | 2 people dead, at least 18 injured in fiery collision between bus and fuel tanker in Eastern Cape

Tebogo Monama
At least two people have been killed and many more were injured after a fuel tanker collided with a bus filled with passengers in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The Eastern Cape transport department said the N2 between Mthatha and East London has been closed due to the crash.

Scene of crash on N2 between tanker and bus
Two people have been confirmed dead after a diesel tanker collided with a bus in the Eastern Cape.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied
According to Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, the truck transporting diesel caught fire after colliding with the bus.

He said the long-distance bus had been travelling towards East London when the accident happened.

At least 18 people were injured and rushed to Frere Hospital.

Binqose said:

Search, rescue and recovery personnel remain on the scene to check if there aren't any more survivors trapped in the wreckage, or anything else they may have missed.

He said the road was closed in both directions, and traffic was being diverted along the Lilifontein old farm road.

"Motorists travelling towards the N2 are advised to follow alternative diverted routes following a serious accident this morning."

Binqose said they were still investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story.


