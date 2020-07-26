36m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | 2 shot dead after storming a church in Centurion to rob congregants

Alex Mitchley
iStock

Two people have been shot dead in a church in Centurion on Sunday after they allegedly stormed in during a service and proceeded to rob the congregants at gunpoint.

According to police, three individuals entered the church in Wierda Park and robbed the churchgoers of their personal belongings.

One of the congregants then allegedly opened fire, killing two of them inside the church, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24.

The third managed to escape in a getaway car.

"The pastor sustained minor injuries and was treated on site. No other injuries were reported," Peters said.

One firearm has been recovered and police are still on scene.

This is a developing story.

Related Links
Two life sentences, 130 years imprisonment for cash-in-transit robber
Gauteng cops probe possible link between nabbed armed gang and other violent crimes in province
Six men charged for deadly OR Tambo International Airport robbery attempt
Read more on:
pretoriacrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6849 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4375 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3932 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo