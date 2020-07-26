JUST IN | 2 shot dead after storming a church in Centurion to rob congregants

Two people have been shot dead in a church in Centurion on Sunday after they allegedly stormed in during a service and proceeded to rob the congregants at gunpoint.

According to police, three individuals entered the church in Wierda Park and robbed the churchgoers of their personal belongings.

One of the congregants then allegedly opened fire, killing two of them inside the church, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24.

The third managed to escape in a getaway car.

"The pastor sustained minor injuries and was treated on site. No other injuries were reported," Peters said.

One firearm has been recovered and police are still on scene.

This is a developing story.