JUST IN | 2 shot, wounded during clash between Operation Dudula members, informal settlement residents

Two people were shot and injured during an altercation between Operation Dudula members and residents of an informal settlement in Soweto.



It is alleged the injured were shot during an altercation at Chicken Farm in Kliptown.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili denied earlier claims Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini was shot and injured.

Muridili said a group of Operation Dudula members were marching to the Chicken Farm informal settlement complaining about cable theft by residents.

"… There was an altercation where shots were fired. A man and woman were shot and injured. The woman is at Kliptown police station opening a criminal case. It is not yet clear from which group the injured belong.

"Dlamini did not sustain any injuries. They are allegedly complaining about theft of electricity [cables] by the Chicken Farm dwellers," Muridili said.

This is a developing story.



