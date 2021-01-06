27m ago

JUST IN | 3 arrested in connection with murder of Eastern Cape initiates

Lwandile Bhengu
(Photo: Leon Sadiki)
  • The bodies of three young men were discovered in an initiation school hut in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
  • The victims, who were initiates, were shot in their upper bodies.
  • Three people have been arrested in connection with the murders.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of three initiates found dead at an initiation school in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The three victims, aged 19 and 20, were found shot in their upper bodies in a hut at Jojweni Village, Tsomo, on Saturday morning. 

They were last seen alive at around 18:00 on New Year's Day.

"The three suspects, aged 27, 35 and 37, were arrested on Monday at Jojweni and Tsomo on Tuesday respectively. They are expected to appear at Tsomo Magistrate's Court [on Wednesday], each facing a charge of murder," said police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.

Eleven initiates dead, 22 hospitalised

Meanwhile, at a briefing on Tuesday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said 11 initiates had died in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of the December summer initiation season.

He added that their deaths had been due to a variety of complications not associated with Covid-19.

Mabuyane said a further 22 initiates had been admitted to different hospitals in the province due to botched circumcisions and dehydration.

"This clearly means there is a lot that is wrong that requires the government's attention in conjunction with traditional leaders and parents of initiates. We condemn any wrong behaviour taking place in the initiation schools. We say all men must show remorse and regret over the death of 11 initiates," he said.

