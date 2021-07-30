JUST IN | 3 burnt bodies found in building in Durban

Three burnt bodies have been discovered in a building in Durban.

A retail outlet was looted and set alight during unrest in the province.

The bodies were discovered on Friday morning.

Personnel from the KZN Police's search and rescue unit are preparing to enter a burnt out building in Durban's Monty Naicker Street, after the purported discovery of at least three burnt bodies.



A retail outlet was looted and set alight during the wave of unrest two weeks ago, causing the partial collapse of the roof and the first floor.

It is understood that burnt remains were discovered within the building on Friday morning.

The operation is particularly dangerous as there is concerns about the stability of the structure.

This is a developing story.