JUST IN | 3 cops linked to Nathaniel Julies' murder denied bail, court fears Eldorado Park unrest

Ntwaagae Seleka
Three police officers appeared in court following the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Three police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies outside his Eldorado Park home last month have been denied bail.
  • Magistrate David Mhango said releasing the three officers would further anger Eldorado Park residents.
  • Mhango said the Eldorado Park community demanded answers as to why an innocent and unarmed teenager was shot and killed by SAPS.

Three police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies outside his Eldorado Park home last month have been denied bail by the Protea Magistrate's Court.

On Monday, Magistrate David Mhango said releasing Sergeant Simon Scorpion Ndyalvane, 46, and his co-accused Constable Caylene Whiteboy, 23, and Sergeant Foster Netshiongolo, 37, would cause more unrest among Eldorado Park residents, who demanded justice.

He said: 

If released on bail, there is [the] likelihood they will interfere with investigations. There is a likelihood they will interfere and intimidate State witnesses. They know who the witnesses are in this matter.

"Some witnesses were present in the police vehicle when the deceased was shot and killed. The State's case against the accused is very strong. If convicted, life imprisonment could be imposed against the accused.

"There is [the] likelihood that Ndyalvane would carry [out] his threats against Whiteboy. Whiteboy will be safe from Ndyalvane if she is kept in prison. [The] community is angry because of the conduct of the accused.

"The community demands answers [as to] why an innocent and an unarmed teenager was shot and killed [by police]. Their release will disturb public peace and public order policing. This is demonstrated by the level of anger in the community," said Mhango.

The case was postponed to 6 November.

