JUST IN | 3 new warrants of arrest issued for Shepherd Bushiri

Alex Mitchley
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary (in red).
PHOTO: Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • Three warrants of arrest have been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri
  • The warrants relate to two different cases allegedly registered in 2018, and a third rape case registered in 2020. 
  • News24 previously reported that the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader denied the rape allegations levelled against him 

Three warrants of arrest for different rape cases have been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who fled the country earlier this month. 

News24 can confirm that the three warrants were issued on 19 November by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. 

The warrants relate to two different cases allegedly registered in 2018, and a third rape case registered in 2020. 

News24 previously reported that the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader denied the rape allegations levelled against him, stating that the Hawks were "intimidating women" to lay false charges against him. 

Bushiri's comments followed an eTV interview with two women who claimed that they were raped by the him. 

It has not yet been determined if these cases are linked to the two women that were interviewed. 

These latest warrants only add to the legal woes of Bushiri who is currently a fugitive as he and wife, Mary, skipped the country after being granted bail in a fraud and money laundering case to the tune of R102 million. 

A warrant of arrest related to this case was authorised by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after it was revealed that Bushiri had returned to his country of birth - Malawi. 

In leaving South Africa, the Bushiris broke their bail conditions, which included having to report to a police station twice a week.

While it is not not yet known how he managed to flee, Bushiri has since tried to justify his breaking of bail conditions. 

Bushiri said he had fled the country because he believed that his life and the life of his wife, were in danger. 

Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, on 18 November, issued warrants for Bushiri and Mary on another fraud case. 

"South Africa has initiated legal proceedings to secure the extradition of the fugitives," Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said in a statement. 

This matter is being heard in the High Court and relates to allegations that the couple contravened exchange control regulations. 

The case involves foreign currency worth around R19 million, News24 previously reported. 

The trial in this case has been set down for 31 May 2021.

