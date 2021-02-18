JUST IN | 3 senior government officials arrested over R255m asbestos project

The Hawks have arrested three more people in connection with the R255 million asbestos audit corruption case.

Captain Christopher Singo said the government officials were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning

"The allegations relate to a contract that was awarded through a procurement process that was done in a fraudulent and corrupt manner. The contract was meant to identify and remove asbestos roofs in the Free State province," he said.

"During that period the department incurred unauthorised,irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure worth over R255 million."

They are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday.