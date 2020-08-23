JUST IN | 3 Tshwane metro cops killed in high-speed chase of 'drunk' driver

Three Tshwane Metro Police officers have been killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver, according to a statement by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

The accident took place on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 02:00, the officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly toward oncoming traffic in the Pretoria CBD. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off. The officers gave chase and called for backup.

They were joined by three TMPD officers in another vehicle in the area to which the suspect was heading. This vehicle was then involved in a head-on collision with the vehicle they were pursuing.

The three officers died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle the officers were chasing also died on the scene. A female passenger was taken to the nearest hospital.

"Empty and full alcohol bottles were found in the suspect's vehicle. A case of culpable homicide has been opened. The identities of the three officers who lost their lives will be released as soon as their families have been informed," the TMPD said.

