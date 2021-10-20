4 children abducted en route to school in Polokwane

A massive search has been launched for four school children who were hijacked and abducted on Wednesday morning while en route to school in Bendor, Polokwane.

According to reports from local community policing forums and security networks, the children, aged between six and 15-years-old, were all in uniform on their way to school when armed men accosted the BMW they were in, on the N1 on-ramp from Church Street.

According to Crime Air Network, four armed men carrying R5 rifles and handguns abducted the children. The assailants reportedly smashed the driver's window, fired shots and moved the children to another car.

Polokwane kidnapping: The four brothers were kidnapped on their way to school this morning. pic.twitter.com/mInAVBeozR — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 20, 2021

AfriForum's neighbourhood watch in Pietersburg said the driver of the vehicle was later found and that the cars the kidnappers used were last seen travelling on the N1 north to Louis Trichardt.



They are said to be driving a silver Toyota Fortuner/white Kia Sorento and a black Mercedes-Benz.

Limpopo police were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.