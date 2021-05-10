JUST IN | 4 critical, 44 injured in fiery gas tanker crash in KwaZulu-Natal

Four people are in a critical condition, and 44 others have been injured following a multiple vehicle accident in Hidcote in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.



Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the crash took place around 15:42 on Monday.

"Reports indicate that a bus, tanker and multiple cars were involved in a collision leaving four people critical and approximately 44 other patients with minor to serious injuries.



"The fire and rescue services are currently on (the) scene trying to extinguish the fire to determine if any deaths have occurred," said Herbst.

This is a developing story.