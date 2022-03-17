49m ago

add bookmark

4 suspects killed in shootout with police following alleged robbery at Joburg mall

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The scene of a shootout outside a Joburg mall.
The scene of a shootout outside a Joburg mall.
Twitter/@yusufabramjee

Four suspects who allegedly robbed a clothing store at the Stoneridge mall in Johannesburg were killed in a shootout with police on Thursday.

"I am currently standing at the crime scene of [Stoneridge mall], where, this morning, there were six suspects who went into Studio 88. They robbed the shop of the clothing and cellphones," acting Gauteng provincial police commissioner, Major-General Girly Mbele, said in a statement on Thursday.

READ | Woman hides under her bed as gunshots ring in Cape Town suburb

According to Mbele, the suspects, who were driving a white Nissan Almera, were met by police as they were exiting the mall.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) approached the mall after hearing gunshots.

"When they came across [the suspects], the shooting started; our members retaliated, which resulted in four suspects being fatally wounded, one injured and one arrested," Mbele explained.

Police recovered three unlicensed firearms at the scene and found the stolen goods in the boot of the white Nissan Almera.

More to follow.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1163 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 2083 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 1094 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.56
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,943.58
+0.8%
Silver
25.36
+1.1%
Palladium
2,478.00
+2.9%
Platinum
1,025.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,375
+0.6%
All Share
73,932
+0.6%
Resource 10
79,455
+1.0%
Industrial 25
82,352
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,803
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo