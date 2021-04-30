47m ago

JUST IN | 5 men charged with murder of Coka brothers released on R10 000 bail each

Lwandile Bhengu
The five accused in the murder of the Coka brothers in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court.
The five accused in the murder of the Coka brothers in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • The accused were released on R10 000 bail each.
  • All five men face charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

Five men charged with the murder of the Coka brothers in eMkhondo were granted bail of R10 000 each in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.

Orchard Klingenberg, Danie Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Ignitius Steinberg and Senzele Yende face charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping following the death of brothers, Mgcini and Zenzele Coka.

It is alleged that the brothers died during an altercation between residents and farmers relating to jobs. They were shot and killed on the farm Pampoenkraal on 9 April.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

