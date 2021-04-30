JUST IN | 5 men charged with murder of Coka brothers released on R10 000 bail each

The accused were released on R10 000 bail each.

All five men face charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

Five men charged with the murder of the Coka brothers in eMkhondo were granted bail of R10 000 each in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Friday morning.



Orchard Klingenberg, Danie Malan, Cornelius Greyling, Ignitius Steinberg and Senzele Yende face charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping following the death of brothers, Mgcini and Zenzele Coka.

Just in: the five men charged with the murder of the Coka brothers have been granted R 10 000 bail each (@TeamNews24) pic.twitter.com/ylB9Sww1Sx — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) April 30, 2021

The crowd outside the Piet Retief Magistrates Court are not pleased to hear that the five men charged with the murder of the Coka brothers have been granted bail (@TeamNews24) pic.twitter.com/3LqfsDrt84 — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) April 30, 2021

It is alleged that the brothers died during an altercation between residents and farmers relating to jobs. They were shot and killed on the farm Pampoenkraal on 9 April.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.