50 families homeless after shacks gutted by fire in abandoned building in Alexandra

Fifty shacks were gutted in Alexandra on Thursday.

The shacks destroyed were inside and outside an old building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fifty families in Alexandra have been left homeless after their shacks were gutted in a fire on Thursday.



Johannesburg emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they responded to the fire, inside an abandoned building in the township.



On their arrival, firefighters found 50 shacks on fire.

Maludzi said 30 of the shacks were inside the building while 20 others were outside.

The cause of fire is unknown and they are investigating.

