JUST IN | 6 awaiting trial prisoners escape after suspects with assault rifles ambush police van

Alex Mitchley
Robert Hlatshwayo, Augustine Moyo, and Nkululeko Nkomo, who were among the awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped during an ambush in transit.
Robert Hlatshwayo, Augustine Moyo, and Nkululeko Nkomo, who were among the awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped during an ambush in transit.
PHOTO: Supplied

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped after the police van they were travelling in was ambushed by three men armed with assault rifles.

The prisoners were being transported to Vosloorus Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, when a silver Audi allegedly cut off the police van at the corner of Barry Marais Road and Rondebult Road in Brakpan.

Three armed suspects exited the Audi and allegedly released the awaiting trial prisoners before fleeing the scene.

Escaped prisoner Robert Hlatshwayo
South African national Robert Hlatshwayo, who escaped from police custody.
Supplied
Escaped prisoner Augustine Moyo
Augustine Moyo, a Zimbabwean national who escaped from police custody in Brakpan.
Supplied
Escaped prisoner Thulani Dube
Thulani Dube, a Zimbabwean national who escaped from police custody in Brakpan.
Supplied
Escaped prisoner Nkululeko Nkomo
Nkululeko Nkomo, a Zimbabwean national who escaped from police custody in Brakpan.
Supplied
Escaped prisoner Mbonhiseni Mkandla
Mbonhiseni Mkandla, a Zimbabwean national who escaped from police custody in Brakpan.
Supplied

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said five of the escapees were due to appear in court for a Dawn Park business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The sixth escapee was due to make his first appearance in court on a shoplifting charge.

Five of the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals.

This is a developing story.

