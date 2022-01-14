JUST IN | 6 awaiting trial prisoners escape after suspects with assault rifles ambush police van

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped after the police van they were travelling in was ambushed by three men armed with assault rifles.

The prisoners were being transported to Vosloorus Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, when a silver Audi allegedly cut off the police van at the corner of Barry Marais Road and Rondebult Road in Brakpan.

Three armed suspects exited the Audi and allegedly released the awaiting trial prisoners before fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said five of the escapees were due to appear in court for a Dawn Park business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The sixth escapee was due to make his first appearance in court on a shoplifting charge.

Five of the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals.

This is a developing story.

