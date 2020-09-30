JUST IN | 6 killed, 4 injured in Khayelitsha shooting

Six people were shot dead and four injured when gunmen opened fire on 10 people at a house in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said details are sketchy, but after being called out at 16:00, police found the horrific scene.

The shooting took place in Solomon Tshuku street.

Six men died, and four were taken to hospital for treatment.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.