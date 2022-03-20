6 people shot dead in Khayelitsha

Six people have been shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement, Khayelitsha.

Western Cape police found the bodies of five victims at two scenes, 200m apart. A sixth person died in hospital.

Murder cases are being investigated by organised crime detectives.

"Reports from the scene indicate that three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road in the Enkanini informal settlement at approximately 16:10," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Sunday.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene after being alerted to the shooting and found the bodies of the five victims at two scenes, 200m apart.

A sixth person died in hospital.

"The yet-to-be-identified victims, comprising two women and four men, are estimated between the ages of 22 and 27," Potelwa added.

Police have opened murder cases which are being investigated by organised crime detectives.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.

Speaking to News24 earlier, Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) leader Ndithini Thyido said the details around the incident were still sketchy.

"At the moment, the details are sketchy … there is no definitive cause behind the shooting," Thyido added.

However, the KDF leader said they believed it might be gang-related.

This is yet another mass shooting in the informal settlement.

Last week, News24 reported gunmen massacred five people in the Endlovini informal settlement, Khayelitsha.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators.

Last Thursday, Cele toured various parts of the Western Cape that are plagued by violent crime, News24 reported.