ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba steps down as City of Johannesburg councillor

Zintle Mahlati
Herman Mashaba, leader of Action SA, talking to the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's results operation centre.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned from his position as a City of Johannesburg councillor.
  • Mashaba said he will now focus on growing ActionSA in all nine provinces.
  • He founded ActionSA in August 2020.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has resigned as a councillor for the City of Johannesburg.

Mashaba had served as a councillor for three months. He was sworn in in November 2021 after the municipal elections.

He said on Monday that he handed in his resignation letter on Sunday, after consultation with ActionSA's senate, the party's decision-making body.

Mashaba said his political work would now be focused on "leading the growth of ActionSA in all nine provinces".

ActionSA had a stunning election run in the municipal elections in November, picking up Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and eThekwini.

Last week, the party recruited former DA member Bongani Baloyi. He joined the ranks of other former DA members who helped found the party in 2020.

Mashaba said last week that ActionSA would be focused on growth ahead of the 2024 general election.

He said the aim was to establish structures in the party by the end of 2022, to grow a stable political base by the time the national election campaign picked up steam.

