JUST IN | Adam Habib cleared, investigation finds 'use of N-word did not in itself make him a racist'

Adam Habib will resume his duties as director of the University of London's School of African and Oriental Studies.

An independent external investigation found he should stay on, with a restorative justice approach in place.

The former Wits vice-chancellor had come under fire in March for using the "N-word" during a meeting with students.

Habib, who has only been in his new position since January, stepped aside while the institution investigated allegations of racism.

Marie Staunton, the chair of the Board of Trustees, said the board met on Tuesday and accepted in full the recommendations of the independent external investigation.

"The report found that Professor Habib's mistake of vocalising the N-word in full, while trying to say that using the word offensively is unacceptable, did not in itself make him a racist," she said.

One of the recommendations was to put in place a restorative justice approach for the meeting of 11 March, and events arising from it.