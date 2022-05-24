50m ago

JUST IN | Advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suffers medical scare during Union Buildings visit

Juniour Khumalo
Olaf Scholz has met with president Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • A German official suffered a health scare during the official visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. 
  • The official, identified only as Scholz's advisor, appeared unable to stand upright and was assisted by a member of his delegation. 
  • No updates have been given regarding his condition. 

A member of the German delegation accompanying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an official visit to South Africa suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday morning, and had to be whisked away from proceedings at the Union Buildings. 

READ | Olaf Scholz to take charge of Germany as Merkel era ends

The incident occurred just after a 21-gun salute by members of the SA National Defence Force, which left the vicinity of the Union Buildings enveloped in smoke. 

The German official, only identified as Scholz’s advisor, required assistance after he seemed unable to remain standing as the SA national anthem was about to be sung. 

He was quickly aided by another member of the German contingent, and a medical team was called in.

The reason for his apparent ill-health is unclear at this stage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed Scholz and his delegation to the Union Buildings, and the two leaders were due to exchange views on a number of bilateral issues. 

Trade and investment are major components of bilateral relations between the two countries. South Africa’s total trade with Germany is R266 billion, and its exports, a significant percentage of which consist of value-added products, account for R155 billion a year.


Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaolaf scholzgermanysouth africahealthdiplomacypolitics
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
