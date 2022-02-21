Advocate Paul Kennedy, accused of child sex trafficking and rape, has died

Well-known senior advocate Paul Kennedy, who is a co-accused in a criminal case involving more than 700 charges including the rape of a minor and sexual assault, has died.

Several senior figures in the legal fraternity confirmed to News24 on Monday night that Kennedy, who has also acted as a judge, had died.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

His death comes a week before he was to appear in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

News24 had not named Kennedy in relation to the child rape case as he and his co-accused had not yet pleaded.

The advocate was arrested in July last year and released on bail of R20 000.

According to the final indictment, which paints a picture of a well-organised child sex ring, the crimes were allegedly committed between September 2020 and July 2021.

The final indictment lists 735 charges between Kennedy and his co-accused.

