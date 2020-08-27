JUST IN | After months of pleas Zweli Mkhize makes ministerial advisory recommendations public

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made public Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) advisories, some of which raise concern over certain Disaster Management Act regulations.

The recommendations include ones relating to regulations which seemingly did not correlate with efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve, advice on the reopening of schools, Covid-19 modelling, mass testing, the use of cloth masks, asymptomatic infections, the impact of the hard lockdown, as well as efforts to avoid a possible resurgence of the virus.

News24 previously filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application for access to more than 70 advisories by the MAC, which was refused.

The advisories were published following the filing of an internal appeal earlier this month. News24 also filed a PAIA request for access to more detailed Covid-19 data, which was ignored.

More to follow.

