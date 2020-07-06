1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | All private preschools may open immediately, court rules

Riaan Grobler
A general view of children and adults at Delft South Primary School standing in line to collect literacy books, sandwiches, oranges and apples.
A general view of children and adults at Delft South Primary School standing in line to collect literacy books, sandwiches, oranges and apples.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • The Gauteng High Court has ruled in favour of early childhood development centres reopening immediately.
  • The decision to keep nursery schools closed under Level 3 of the lockdown was declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
  • A costs order was also handed down by the court.

All private preschools and early childhood development centres (ECD) may open with immediate effect, if they can do so safely, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled. 

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The case had been brought by trade union Solidarity's Occupational Guild for Social Workers and their School Support Centre (SCC) against the Department of Social Development regarding the reopening of private nursery schools.

Judge Hans Fabricius on Monday ordered that all private preschool institutions offering early childhood development services (Grade R and lower) are entitled to reopen immediately. 

Fabricius declared a decision by the Department of Social Development that private nursery schools remain closed under Level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown unlawful and unconstitutional.

He ordered Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, the first respondent, to pay the costs of all the applicants. 

Fabricius said Zulu's conduct fell short of what could be expected in "proceedings concerning young and vulnerable children", and expressed his "strong disapproval".

The department failed to submit its court documents and failed to respond in any other way as court proceedings require.

READ | Childcare centres eager to reopen, say they serve as places of safety for children

"We are delighted with the ruling. It means thousands of parents will be able to place their children in the care of their competent teachers again for the stimulation and learning that children so desperately need," said Marisa Engelbrecht, sector head of the Solidarity Occupational Guild for Social Workers.

Safe environment, feeding schemes

"What is even more reassuring, is that these children will now be in a safe environment again and that the children dependent of feeding schemes will once again be able to learn and develop optimally with food in their stomachs."

The occupational guild and the SCS argued that the nursery schools and daycare centres in question are fully equipped and ready to receive preschoolers in the safe environment they have created and therefore there was no further reason to prevent children from returning to school.

"In terms of the ruling, the state has no choice but to allow the reopening of private nursery schools and daycare centres," said Anton van der Bijl, head of Solidarity’s labour law services.

"Teachers can resume their duties and the many staff members who also suffered as a result of this senseless silence on the part of the department can now look forward to work in a safe way that does not compromise health. This victory is not just a victory for private nursery schools and daycare centres as well as their learners; it is a victory for every South African who wants to stand up to the unfairness of the government’s lockdown measures," said Van der Bijl.

The Department of Social Development said it had taken note of the judgment granting independent ECDs permission to open "subject to the appropriate and/or prescribed safety measures being in place".

Spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said the department would make a further statement once it has fully studied the judgment.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Court to consider rulings on reopening schools before hearing case on opening nursery schools
Childcare centres eager to reopen, say they serve as places of safety for children
Mandy Wiener | The forgotten children of lockdown
Read more on:
pretoriaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
33% - 301 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 201 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
45% - 410 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.04
(-0.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(-0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1776.80
(+0.10)
Silver
18.21
(+1.14)
Platinum
824.00
(+1.85)
Brent Crude
42.85
(0.00)
Palladium
1910.00
(-0.05)
All Share
54796.90
(+0.50)
Top 40
50452.51
(+0.54)
Financial 15
10152.93
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
76375.59
(-0.23)
Resource 10
51051.68
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul 2020

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo