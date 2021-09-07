45m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Alleged #UnrestSA instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile granted R 5000 bail

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bonginkosi Khanyile in his unrest instigation case.
Bonginkosi Khanyile in his unrest instigation case.
News24

Alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile has been granted R5 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court. 

Khanyile is accused of inciting public violence on social media during civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July in which more than 350 people died.

He allegedly posted various hashtags in support of former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison. Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

READ | Hawks arrest FMF activist Bonginkosi Khanyile for allegedly fomenting July violence

Khanyile was arrested in Johannesburg last month.

In terms of his bail conditions, he is prohibited from using his Twitter account for the duration of the case.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimecourtsunrest
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 542 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 1884 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
17% - 570 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 268 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.32
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,814.50
-0.5%
Silver
24.39
-1.3%
Palladium
2,402.83
-0.4%
Platinum
1,014.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,415
+0.6%
All Share
66,588
+0.5%
Resource 10
63,328
+0.7%
Industrial 25
85,235
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,085
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo