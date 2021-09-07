JUST IN | Alleged #UnrestSA instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile granted R 5000 bail

Alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile has been granted R5 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Khanyile is accused of inciting public violence on social media during civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July in which more than 350 people died.

He allegedly posted various hashtags in support of former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison. Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

Khanyile was arrested in Johannesburg last month.

In terms of his bail conditions, he is prohibited from using his Twitter account for the duration of the case.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

