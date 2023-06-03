48m ago

Amabhungane blocked from reporting on #MotiLeaks for now – but won't have to hand docs over yet

Karyn Maughan
Moti Group founder Zunaid Moti.
Moti Group founder Zunaid Moti.
Picture: Moti Group
  • The Moti Group is trying to block investigative journalism body amaBhungane from publishing further articles in its #MotiFiles series, using litigation launched in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
  • The company, until recently headed by businessman Zunaid Moti, applied for urgent court orders against amaBhungane on an ex parte basis, meaning it was not given a chance to be heard and only learnt of the application after the judge had ruled against it.
  • Following an agreement between lawyers for amaBhungane and the Moti Group, it will no longer have to hand over all "leaked" Moti Group documents by the end of Saturday. For now, amaBhungane remains barred it from publishing any articles based on the documents.

AmaBhungane remains barred from reporting on the trove of #MotiLeaks documents it used to expose the Moti Group's allegedly shady dealings with the Zimbabwean government – but it won't have to return those leaks by the end of Saturday.

In an urgent virtual hearing on Saturday, Judge Solly van Nieuwenhuizen said in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that he could not understand how a secret urgent gag order had been granted against amaBhungane, following an ex parte application by the Moti Group, last week.

Nonetheless, the judge was unwilling to hear amaBhungane's application for a reconsideration of that ex parte order on an urgent basis and ordered lawyers to reach an agreement that would allow the case to be fully ventilated and decided, potentially in the coming weeks.

Both sides then agreed to an order, proposed by amaBhungane and initially rejected by the Moti Group, that it would not destroy or delete any of the disputed #MotiLeaks documents, pending the finalisation of litigation over those documents.

AmaBhungane's lawyer, Dario Milo, told News24: 

While amaBhungane would have liked the entire ex parte order to have been set aside, Saturday's variation of the order - proposed by amaBhungane on Friday morning but rejected - will ensure that pending a further court hearing, the documents remain preserved and do not have to be returned to the applicants.

In a statement, the investigative journalism body also stressed that Van Nieuwenhuizen had made it clear that the order previously granted against it by Judge John Holland-Muter "in our absence.. should never have been granted".

"While we are disappointed that the gag order issued against us - unjustifiably and abusively in our view - remains in place for now, we will fight this in due course and believe today's variation was necessary to protect our sources," it added.

AmaBhungane has made it clear that it is seriously concerned about the Moti Group's demands that it hands over its #MotiLeaks source documents because of "the damage to source protection that such a handover would entail".

The case, at its heart, concerns the ability of news organisations to use leaked documentation to report on matters in the public interest, without facing prosecution or far-reaching gag orders.

The Moti Group insists it is not trying to gag adverse reporting on its business empire, which was until recently headed by businessman Zunaid Moti, but is instead seeking to force amaBhungane to hand over thousands of internal company documents that it insists were "stolen" by a disgruntled employee.

According to amaBhungane, the group and Moti himself "have been scrambling to contain a leak of damaging information since the end of last year after a former employee, Clinton van Niekerk, allegedly downloaded thousands of company documents before resigning from the company".

The group believes that the "stolen" documents form the basis of amaBhungane's damaging reports on its business dealings. It insists there is no truth to reports that Van Niekerk is now in witness protection and maintains that it will seek to criminally prosecute him for "stealing" its confidential documentation.

AmaBhungane has denied that the #MotiLeaks documents, which it says are stored on a server outside of South Africa, are "stolen".

It says the litigation the Moti Group launched against it is aimed at identifying the sources of the leaked documents and poses a significant threat to media freedom in South Africa.

This is because of how frequently leaked information is used by investigative journalists – assisted by whistleblowers – to expose hidden corporate and state corruption and malfeasance.

The #GuptaLeaks emails journalists used to expose the full extent of the Gupta family's hold on the administration of former president Jacob Zuma, is one example of such reporting.


