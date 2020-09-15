8m ago

JUST IN | Amy'Leigh kidnapping: Teacher and one co-accused to plead guilty

Riaan Grobler
Accused kidnappers Piet van Zyl, Laetitia Nel, and Tharina Human are seen during the Amy'Leigh de Jager kidnapping case.
Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file

Tharina Human, the Grade RR teacher accused of masterminding the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh de Jager in Vanderbijlpark in September last year, intends to plead guilty. 

Human's attorney, David Mey confirmed this to News24.

The trial was set down for this week in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, but it has been postponed to Thursday. 

Mey said Human would plead guilty after entering into a plea agreement with the State.

One of her co-accused, Laetitia Nel, also intends to plead guilty, but her matter will be heard before a separate judge because her attorney, Stoffel Venter, intends to present evidence in mitigation of the State's proposed sentence, Mey said.

The other accused, Pieter Jacobus van Zyl and Bafokeng Molemohi, are also expected to appear in court on Thursday.

More to follow.

