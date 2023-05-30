ANC KZN heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu acquitted of corruption charges

Former KZN ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu and 15 others have been acquitted of corruption charges.

The accused were on trial in connection with a R28 million payment to suppliers of the North Sea Jazz Festival that did not take place.

On Tuesday, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban ruled the State failed to provide sufficient evidence against the accused.

The money was meant to host the North Sea Jazz festival in 2012, which never happened.

Mabuyakhulu, who was MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs at the time, and his co-accused faced charges of corruption, theft and money laundering.

They denied any wrongdoing.

The State alleged while the event failed to kick off, service providers were still paid and government officials as well as politicians received kickbacks.

On Tuesday, the accused were back in court after the case was adjourned last month.

During their last court appearance, the accused filed an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act and arguing the State had failed to provide sufficient evidence against them.

The act encompasses the right of an accused to be discharged for the offence he has allegedly committed where, at the close of the State's case, there is no evidence on which the court may draw the accused to the charge.

'Vindicated'

Mabuyakhulu told journalists he was happy about the court outcome, saying he felt vindicated.

"We made it clear, at the outset, when these charges were preferred against us that we were innocent of any wrongdoing against the state and people of South Africa," he said.

"For 22 years, I was a member of the provincial legislature and 17 of those years, I was a MEC. I never faced these types of charges during those years because I was meticulous and focused on the task at hand."

Asked on whether he will be suing the State for wrongful prosecution, Mabuyakhulu said he would make a decision after applying his mind.

NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara said: "We acknowledge today's court outcome, and we will be studying the judgment further."