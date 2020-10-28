JUST IN | ANC MP Bongani Bongo granted R10 000 bail in fraud and corruption case

ANC MP and chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Bongani Bongo, has been released on R10 000 bail by the Mbombela Magistrate's Court.

Bongo and 14 others appeared in court for fraud and corruption linked to a case that dates back to the time when Bongo was an official in the Mpumalanga government.

Bongo also faces a separate corruption charge in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

On Tuesday, the Hawks issued a warrant for his arrest, hours after he had chaired a virtual portfolio committee meeting.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase did not mention names, but confirmed that a "senior government official" was among 11 people accused of fraud and corruption "in connection with dubious land deals amounting to almost R124 million".



More to follow.