ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises for threatening Sunday World journalist

Nicole McCain
Joshua Sebola
  • ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has apologised for threatening to shoot to Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji.
  • An audio recording of the threat was shared by Sunday World.
  • As part of the disciplinary action the ANC took against him, Mamabolo has to attend an anger management class.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has apologised to Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji for threats he made during an interview.

This, after the ANC instituted an internal disciplinary process against Mamabolo.

Mamabolo pleaded guilty to the charges and was ordered to attend an anger management class.

An audio recording of the threat was shared by Sunday World.

At the time, Mamabolo was being questioned about tweets criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa's reinstatement of the alcohol sales ban during the Covid-19 lockdown.

READ HERE | ANC in Parliament takes action against MP Boy Mamabolo for journalist threat

In response, the ANC said it found Mamabolo's conduct unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of the organisation.

In a written and public apology, which News24 has seen, Mamabolo said there had been "points of contention and disagreements" in his interview with Malatji on 24 July.

"Unfortunately, ours deteriorated when I utter (sic) profanities unbefitting of a public representative who occupies a position of responsibility in the People's Assembly of the Republic, Parliament."

"I have violated the rights of Mr Malatjie (sic) and in the process, have brought shame to the integrity of our democracy."

ALSO READ | Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malemas: 'I was wrong'

His apology was extended to the people of South Africa, the SA National Editors' Forum, Sunday World and the ANC.

Mamabolo said media was "the cornerstone of our democracy and media freedom is the lifeblood of accountability".

He said attending an anger management class would "contribute a great deal in enhancing my emotional intelligence and my ability to discharge my responsibility as a public representative".

"We all learn from our mistakes."

