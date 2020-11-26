38m ago

JUST IN | ANC reverses decision to reinstate Mpumalanga rape-accused leader

Qaanitah Hunter
The ANC has reversed a decision to reinstate a rape-accused leader.
Waldo Swiegers

The ANC Mpumalanga has reversed its decision to reinstate a provincial leader accused of raping two eight-year-olds.

News24 confirmed that the provincial executive committee met on Thursday following public pressure. The decision to reinstate him had caused widespread outrage

ANC Mpumalanga acting chairperson Mandla Ndlovu confirmed the decision.

He said the party would issue a statement on the matter soon.

The man, 48, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the two alleged minor victims, was charged together with his stepson, 26.

Earlier this week, the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court relaxed bail conditions against the accused to allow him to do his ANC work. He is out on R20 000 bail.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

