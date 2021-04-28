ANC suspends Supra Mahumapelo for five years

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has been suspended from the ANC for five years.

He has been found guilty by a disciplinary process in the party.

The ANC North West's PDC says he has a right to appeal the decision.

The provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) of the ANC in the North West has found Supra Mahumapelo and ally, acting provincial ANC Women's League secretary, Bitsa Lekonpane, guilty on misconduct charges and suspended from the party for five years.

The pair were accused of convening parallel rallies aimed at disuniting the party in the province. The rally took place metres from an ANC Siyanqoba rally which was organised by the North West's interim leadership (IPC) in Mareetsane in December 2020

"After considering the aggravating factors as submitted by the presenter of evidence on behalf of the ANC represented by the IPC in the North West province, the committee therefore concluded on the following, that both members are hereby suspended from the ANC for a period of five years with immediate effect. That both respondents must be removed from the lists of public representatives of the ANC," said PDC chairperson Wendy Matsemela.

This meant Mahumapelo, the former leader of the ANC in the North West and premier, would have to be removed as a Member of Parliament.

The disciplinary hearing was held on 26 and 27 April.

News24 understands that as part of the verdict, Mahumapelo would be expected to undergo a mentorship programme on political leadership under the former president of the ANC and South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, for a period of three years.

Lekonpane would also be placed under the mentorship programme under veteran ANC leader, Barbara Masekela, or any other designated senior leader to assist her for a period of five years.

"Both respondents are advised of their right in respect of the appeal or review the verdict or sanctions accordingly with the national disciplinary committee of appeals in terms of rule 25.36 and rule 25.38 of the ANC constitution, respectively. The said application for appeal or review must be lodged with the national disciplinary committee of appeals within 21 days from the date of the receipt of the ruling," Matsemela said.

Mahumapelo's membership was temporarily suspended earlier this month due to a number of incidents committed by him. He however, vowed to fight it saying it was an effort to intimidate him.

The interim committee in the North West told News24 that this was a breakthrough in dealing with "ill-disciplined comrades" in the province.

"He is in the NEC list to the national Parliament, so his participation in the National Assembly will be regulated by the secretary-general. If your membership of that party is suspended, we don't suspend you from the fact that you're no longer a deployee at the level of the party, meaning that you will not go to Parliament. A party will just regulate your participation," said the ANC's IPC Hlomane Chauke.

