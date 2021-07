The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) has instituted disciplinary action against Carl Niehaus over "inflammatory speeches" he made outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home in recent days.

In a letter dated 7 July 2021, the party's deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, informs Niehaus that the NEC has also temporarily suspended his membership of the party.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.