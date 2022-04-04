ANC tells Mpumalanga murder-accused treasurer to step aside - 2 days after he was elected

The ANC wants its treasurer-general in Mpumalanga to step down, two days after he was elected to the position.

Mandla Msibi was nominated and elected at a conference over the weekend.

He faces murder and attempted murder charges connected to a shooting in Mbombela last year.

Two days after his election as ANC Mpumalanga treasurer-general, murder-accused Mandla Msibi has been asked to step down.

Msibi was nominated and elected at the province's elective conference over the weekend, but a letter from the party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, could mean he would have to give up his new position.

Msibi, a former Agriculture MEC in Mpumalanga, secured 442 votes, compared to 271 for Nora Mahlangu, to land the position.

In the letter, Mashatile said Msibi had to step down.

"We note your election as provincial treasurer at the provincial conference of the ANC Mpumalanga held between 1 and 3 April 2022. We further note that you have been charged with murder and that you have previously stepped aside from your duties as a member of the provincial executive committee.

"We remind you that the national executive committee at its meeting on 26 to 29 March 2021 reaffirmed the resolution of the 54th National Conference that all members who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes must step aside, failing which they should be suspended," Mashatile said.

Msibi was removed as MEC shortly after he was charged by the National Prosecuting Authority.

He was allowed to accept the nomination, despite being ineligible to serve in a political position, given the criminal charges against him.



ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the letter - and said Msibi remained suspended from his position and the party.

"He has agreed that he will remain on temporary suspension until his case has been concluded," he said.

At the weekend, ANC coordinator in the office of the secretary-general, Gwen Ramokgopa, told News24 Msibi's election by conference delegates was a disappointment as it showed the step-aside resolution had failed to translate to the branches.

Ramokgopa described the incomplete ANC Mpumalanga leadership as "limping".

Mashatile, in his letter, explained to Msibi the terms and conditions regulating the participation and conduct of members during the period that they step aside voluntarily.



"Kindly confirm that your decision to step aside voluntarily on the terms and conditions outlined above remains in force," Mashatile said.

The 45-year-old Msibi faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting incident in August 2021.

Msibi was charged, alongside Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30, for the fatal shooting of Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Dingane Ngwenya, as well as the injuring of Sifiso Mpila on 22 August.

The incident took place outside Coyote's Shisa Nyama in Mbombela.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane fired Msibi as MEC, and the ANC in the province asked him to step aside from party positions and activities until such a time as he had finalised his criminal case.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Msibi maintains the charges are politically motivated, because he had been lobbied to contest the provincial ANC chairperson position.





