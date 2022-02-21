JUST IN | ANC Western Cape 'dissolves' Dullah Omar Region

The ANC in the Western Cape has disbanded the Dullah Omar Region.

The ANC held its interim provincial committee (IPC) meeting on Sunday.

The party's provincial convener, Lerumo Kalako, said during a media briefing on Monday that the decision was made during the IPC meeting.

"The IPC has noted the slow progress in the Dullah Omar Region, which could not meet the required outcomes of the process as outlined in the December meeting," he said.

Kalako said the IPC, having assessed the performance of the region, is not convinced that, in its current state, it would meet the deadline for holding a regional conference.



"As such, the IPC has taken a decision to dissolve the Dullah Omar Region and mandated the interim provincial working committee (IPWC) to look into ensuring that the region is assisted in preparing for its conference.

"The IPWC will outline a process to be followed in order to strengthen the work of the region in due course. All regions are scheduled to hold their regional conferences by end of March," he said.



Last year, the ANC's Dullah Omar Region was marred by internal squabbles among members of the branch.

The ANC leadership had, in December last year, instructed the region to get its house in order, to ensure that it was ready to hold its regional conference in March.

More to follow.