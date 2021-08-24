JUST IN | ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini tests positive for Covid-19

ANC Women's League President and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

The ANC announced this in a statement on Tuesday night. Dlamini is an ANC National Executive Committee member.

"We wish Comrade Bathabile a speedy recovery and hope that she successfully completes her medical treatment so that she can return to office and continue serving the movement," spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"Comrade Bathabile's courage and resolve to beat Covid-19 should inspire all of us to stand together against this pandemic. We also wish many other South Africans who are battling with Covid-19 well. We must continue to defend each other and protect one another.

The ANC asked citizens to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

"We must all continue to practice basic health protocols and adhere to regulations. We must continue to wear our face masks, practice good hygiene, observe social distancing and vaccinate as it is the right thing to do. Vaccination will also allow our country to achieve the much needed herd immunity necessary to ease lockdowns."