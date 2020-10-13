1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Andre Pienaar, protester who allegedly incited storming of Senekal court denied bail

Alex Mitchley in Senekal
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andre Pienaar appears in the Senekal Magistrate's Court.
Andre Pienaar appears in the Senekal Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Alex Mitchley/News24
  • Andre Pienaar was arrested and charged with attempted murder, public violence and incitement to violence.
  • A previous charge of terrorism was withdrawn after the National Director of Public Prosecutions did not authorise the charge.
  • Pienaar is not a farmer as previously reported, but the owner of a construction business in Senekal.

The 51-year-old man who was arrested following unrest at the Senekal Magistrate's Court has been denied bail.

Andre Pienaar, who appeared in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, has been charged with attempted murder, public violence and incitement to violence.

A previous charge of terrorism has been withdrawn after the National Director of Public Prosecutions did not authorise the charge.

Pienaar – who is not a farmer, but rather the owner of a construction business in Senekal – previously said he would be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Handing down judgment, Magistrate Buti Mlangeni had stern words for the accused, finding that Pienaar had not made a sufficient case to be released on bail.

Mlangeni said there was a clear attempt by Pienaar to jeopardise the criminal case and investigation.

He said that, during Pienaar's short time in custody, he was able to identify witnesses who could exonerate him.

"This was a deliberate attempt to jeopardise a criminal investigation," Mlangeni said.

The magistrate found that, if released, Pienaar may interfere with witnesses.

Mlangeni added that the seriousness of the crimes that Pienaar is accused of justified the limitation of his liberties.

This included the alleged assault on a female police officer, which the court said was related to issues of gender-based violence in the country.

The court found that there was a strong likelihood that Pienaar would disturb law and order if released on bail and that it would cause a public outcry.

Pienaar's wife started crying after the magistrate delivered the verdict and claimed people were laughing at her.

Mlangeni said: 

He has shown no regard for law and order.

Bail arguments

During the bail application, the State argued that Pienaar had attended a gathering of farmers ahead of the court appearance of the two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

There, he is accused of inciting the crowd to go and fetch the Horner accused from the court's holding cells.

Chaos subsequently erupted as a small group of people stormed the court building. A police vehicle was overturned and allegedly set alight during the fracas.

WATCH | Police van torched as farmers storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused

The attempted murder charge emanates from allegations that the accused tried to set the holding cells alight and fired the two gunshots that were discharged in the court.

However, the investigating officer in the matter testified in the bail application that he did not know who fired the shots.

It was further placed on court record that Pienaar had assaulted the two accused in the Horner matter with a flat iron bar that he had used to gain entry into the cells.

The State said the two accused in the Horner matter were injured and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

However, according to the defence, they have two witnesses who were also in the holding cells who would testify that Pienaar was not part of the action.

The defence further argued that there was no evidence connecting Pienaar to some of the acts that unfolded at the court last week.

The State retorted that the doctrine of common purpose would be used to connect the accused to the alleged crimes.

It was further placed on record that there are a number of witness statements that implicate Pienaar.

The matter has been postponed to 20 November.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Senekal: As man returns to court for 'inciting violence', Cele visits family of Brendin Horner
Senekal unrest: Cele set to hold talks with Groenewald after meeting with Malema to 'ensure peace...
Brendin Horner murder: Agri SA welcomes Ramaphosa's condolences amid Senekal unrest
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrimecourts
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3978 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3742 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1972 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.49
(-0.02)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.17)
Gold
1921.16
(-0.18)
Silver
24.99
(-0.60)
Platinum
871.00
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
41.72
(-2.64)
Palladium
2418.00
(+1.16)
All Share
55520.26
(-0.06)
Top 40
51162.09
(+0.01)
Financial 15
9836.14
(-2.12)
Industrial 25
75709.05
(+0.57)
Resource 10
54832.62
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo